Mammootty opens up about his prep for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam; ‘My Tamil needed corrections’
Mammootty is well-known for his impeccable skill in learning languages. He stunned the audiences with his portrayal of a Tamil character in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
Mammootty is currently on a high with the excellent reviews received by his latest outing, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The project, which is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, revolves around the life of a middle-aged Malayali Christian man named James, who transforms into a Tamilian named Sundaram. Mammootty's portrayal of two distinct characters in the film has equally impressed both the audiences and critics and has been considered one of the finest performances by a leading man in Malayalam, in recent times.
Mammootty about his prep for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
In a recent interview with Manorama News, the veteran actor opened up about his roles in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and revealed how he prepared for it. According to Mammootty, his character Sundaram in the film is a highly relatable man, and Tamil-speaking audiences will be able to connect with him easily. However, the National award-winner admitted that he did a lot of preparations to play the role of Sundaram in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial, despite living in Tamil Nadu for many years and being fluent in the Tamil language.
"I lived in Chennai for many years. But the Chennai Tamil dialect and my character Sundaram's dialect are entirely different. My Tamil needed corrections, and I had to put effort and learn this dialect. Even though the film was shot using sync-sound technology, I had to dub again for certain portions to correct my dialogues. Lijo and I made the corrections with the guidance of Peranbu director Ram," explained the legend in his chat with Manorama News.
