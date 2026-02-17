Mammootty opens up about losing sense of smell and taste during health scare for first time: ‘Slowly regaining it’

Mammootty had previously taken a hiatus from acting in 2025 after experiencing a health scare that required medical treatment. The superstar has now opened up about the issue, revealing that at one point he was unable to sense taste and smell.

Mammootty opens up on temporary loss of smell and taste

In a video shared by The Cue Studio, Mammootty was seen attending an event at a hospital, where he spoke about the importance of sensory abilities and how people often take them for granted.

Mammootty said, “Eyesight and hearing are very important aspects of human life. Even while breathing, some people are unable to smell anything. I was unable to smell or taste anything for a long time. Now, I am slowly regaining it. We only understand the value of such abilities when we lose them.”

He further added, “When we ask someone to lower the volume or speak in a softer voice, it is because we can hear. People who cannot hear would never say such things. Some people don’t even realize the privilege they have in being able to like or dislike a song, while others simply wish to hear something in their lives. Hearing is a godly blessing.”

For those unaware, Mammootty faced a health scare in 2025 and took a months-long hiatus from acting. While official sources did not confirm the exact details, reports suggested that the superstar had been undergoing cancer treatment and had recovered in time.

After receiving a positive diagnosis, Mammukka officially announced his return to films by rejoining the shoot of Patriot.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty is next set to appear in the lead role in Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The upcoming spy action drama is said to revolve around a controversial intelligence mission.

With Mohanlal playing a key role, the film marks the reunion of the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after a decade. Apart from the two superstars, the movie also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, and others in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 23, 2026.

Looking ahead, Mammootty is currently filming the drama Padayaatra and is also set to appear in a pivotal role in Dhanush’s D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

