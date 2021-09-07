Mammootty pens a heartfelt note for love & wishes on his birthday; Bheeshma Parvam NEW POSTER released

Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam industry, is celebrating her 70th birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the birthday boy. To thank everyone for love and wishes, Mammootty penned a long heartfelt note with handsome as always photos. The makers of his next film Bheeshma Parvam unveiled a brand new poster of the megastar.

Mammootty took to Instagram and shared handsome as ever photos along with a heartfelt note for all the love. From Kamal Haasan to Mahesh Babu, actors & popular personalities of India wished the megastar. In the photos, the actor can be seen flaunting his dashing looks in lungi and blue shirt with a rugged beard. The megastar once again proves that age is just a number for him with these pics.

Mammootty wrote, "Overwhelmed and humbled by all the love today on my birthday! From those who know me personally to those who’ve never met me, you’ve have all sent your love in equal measure." Read the full note and pics here:

Mammootty will be seen next in the Malayalam film titled Bheeshma Parvam. Today, to mark the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the megastar. The actor looks unique with a long hairdo, thick beard, and a gray-colored kurta.

Apart from this, Mammootty is one of the busiest actors in the industry with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline including Bilal, Puzhu, and CBI 5.