Mammootty pens powerful note on the world dealing with tough times: Let's stand up as lamps of love, kindness

Recently, Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to Facebook and requested his fans to stand up as the lamps of love and kindness for each other during these tough times.

2020 has been a rollercoaster ride with too many things happening across the world. Be it COVID-19 outbreak to Kerala floods and the recent air plane crash on the runway, the year has witnessed a lot. But moreover anything, people have stood by each other to fight every situation. Celebrities have also been sending positive messages and influencing their fans to be together in tough times. Recently, Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to Facebook and requested his fans to stand up as the lamps of love and kindness for each other. In his long social media post, Mammootty writes beautifully about humanity, love and sacrifice.

He wrote, “The world is going through a painful, painful time that our generation has never experienced, which we are not familiar with. The whole human race is standing helpless. The challenges are getting really tough for Kerala - floods, landslides and a plane crash. The wound left by each one is deep. But the comfort is that the lights of hope are not going off. We have seen this in the flood. Amazing signs of human love, sacrifice. The noble self-courage of people who say we are together in any danger."

Read the full post below:

Also Read: Mammootty's political drama One will release on a digital streaming platform?

On the work front, the Malayalam superstar is looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated film, One. Titled One, the film is currently under post-production. The film sees him in a role of fictional Kerala Chief Minister. He also has 'The Priest', starring Manju Warrier in the important role. The film is helmed by debutant Jofin T Chacko.

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×