Mammootty to play the main antagonist in Akhil Akkineni's Agent?

Starring Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead roles, the movie is said to be of the action-thriller genre.

Mammootty is among the most versatile actors we have. He has pushed his boundaries further by acting in films of other languages as well. Who can forget his dejected ex-Army man act in the Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain? His performance in the Telugu feature Yatra is still talked about. Now, trade is abuzz that Mammotty might play the villain to Akhil Akkineni in Agent that is set to be directed by Surender Reddy who earlier made Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Akhil is said to play the role of a spy in this feature. Sometime back, the first look of Agent had released and went viral on the internet. Many were spellbound by Akhil’s transformation for the film. The movie is said to be of the action-thriller genre. Sakshi Vaidya plays the female lead in the project. In case, you didn’t know, Akhil made his full-fledged debut with Akhil that released in 2015. Post that, he was seen in films such as Hello and Mr Majnu. Besides Agent, he also has Most Eligible Bachelor in his kitty in which Pooja Hegde plays the female lead.

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in The Priest, a supernatural thriller, which also starred Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal and others. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, the film featured the seasoned performer in the role of a priest. The Priest also happened to be the first collaboration between Mammootty and Lady Superstar Manju Warrier. Just a few days post The Priest’s release, Mammootty was seen in ‘One’ which was a political thriller. Mammootty played the role of Kerala Chief Minister, Kadakkal Chandran in the film.

