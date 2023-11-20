Mammootty REACTS to review bombing culture in Malayalam movies; says reviewers can’t destroy films

Mammootty, Jyothika, and director Jeo Baby were recently seen giving a press meeting for their next movie Kaathal-The Core which is releasing on the 23rd of November. During the press meet Mammootty and director Jeo Baby were seen reacting to the review bombing culture Mollywood filmmakers have been criticising.

When asked whether a movie which is made on crores of rupees and is the hard work of many people, can get affected by reviews and fail in theaters, Mammootty said “A movie can’t fail over a review. A review is based on the perspective of the reviewer because of that stopping reviews wouldn’t save cinema either.”

He added that, “Audience decides which cinema they want to watch and I’m reiterating that we have the freedom to create opinions in what we experience, but the opinions have to be our own and not that of others. If we start associating with others' opinions, we lose our own opinions. So everyone should watch movies according to their own opinions.”

During the same press meet, director Jeo Baby was reacting to how a lot of kids are picking up their phones and just blatantly reviewing cinema, or food so that they could just make content on social media. He kept on adding that not all review reels may work out for everyone and are simply uploading anything as content.

This was quickly remarked by Mammootty to which he said, “Let them do whatever they want to do, why are we bothered about it?”

Coming to Mammootty and Jyothika’s next release, Kaathal-The Core, the film is said to be a Malayalam language drama film set in the backdrops of a village in Kottayam district of Kerala. According to a piece of leaked information about the plot of the film, Kaathal-The Core focuses on the life of Mathew Devassy (Mammootty) and his wife Omana (Jyothika).

Mathew is a retired bank employee who decides to contest in the local Panchayat elections but everything seems to go amiss when his wife Omana files for a divorce alleging that he is a homosexual person and she doesn’t wish to live with him anymore. The film is said to focus on how a society’s mindset towards the homosexual community and how they treat and react towards homosexual people in our society.

Mammootty was last seen this year in the blockbuster crime thriller film Kannur Squad. The film which was met with positive reviews went on to become a great success in theaters and was well received by the audience.

Moreover, Mammootty is next shooting for his movie Turbo with director Vysakh which is said to be an action-comedy film written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The legendary actor also has a horror movie called Bramayugam and an action movie called Bazooka in the making as well.

