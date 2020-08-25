Mammootty recalls working with SP Balasubrahmanyam as he wishes for his speedy recovery

Recently, Malayalam star Mammootty penned a heartfelt note as he recalled working with the legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Many celebrities from the South Indian film and music industry recently joined mass prayer for the legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam's health recovery. Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman and many others prayed for SPB's speedy recovery, who is currently admitted to hospital in Chennai. Recently, Malayalam star Mammootty also penned a heartfelt note as he recalled working with the legendary singer. Mammootty wrote, "Wishing & praying for SPBalasubramaniam sirs speedy recovery. I’ve had the good fortune of lip syncing his glorious voice in two evergreen films, #SwathiKiranam and #Azhagan ! May the almighty bring him back to fine form and strength to give us many more timeless songs and shows."

Meanwhile, SPB has recovered from COVID-19 and has been tested negative for the same. Rubbishing the rumours that SPB has been taken off the ventilator, his son, singer-director SPB Charan released a video, stating that his health condition is still critical, though he is stable. He also urged his fans not to believe in any rumours and asked them to wait for his regular updates before confirming anything.

On August 5, SP Balasubrahmanyam had shared a video revealing he has tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. He also shared that doctors have suggested him to quarantine at home but he has decided to take treatment at the hospital.

Wishing & praying for SPBalasubramaniam sirs speedy recovery. I’ve had the good fortune of lip syncing his glorious voice in two evergreen films, #SwathiKiranam and #Azhagan ! May the almighty bring him back to fine form and strength to give us many more timeless songs and shows — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 24, 2020

The last statement released by the hospital read: "MGM Healthcare's multidisciplinary team consists of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology, infectious diseases and ECMO care. Our multidisciplinary team is actively collaborating with international experts from reputed centres in the US and UK that have witnessed large volumes of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support. The international experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by our expert medical team to Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam."

