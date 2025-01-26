Mammootty remembers filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair, drops emotional post on latter’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan win

Mammootty had worked in a number of films with renowned filmmaker and novelist, late MT Vasudevan Nair. Over the years, the duo had maintained a cordial equation, until the renowned novelist passed away just a month back on December 26, 2024.

And now, as the late director was recently announced to be awarded Padma Vibhushan, Mammootty dropped an emotional post in memory of the multi-talented icon.

Check out the post here:

The Bazooka star dropped a candid picture of himself with the late novelist and wrote, “Padma Vibhushan always in my memory Mr. M.T. Vasudevan Nair.”

Well, after learning the heartbreaking news about the filmmaker’s passing at the age of 91, Mammootty had penned an eulogy for the late director, recalling a memorable anecdote as a tribute.

Take a look at the post here:

He had written, “I have found a place in that heart. The greatest fortune I have received in my film career. I have portrayed many characters with a touch of his soul. I don't remember any of them now. An era is fading away. My mind feels empty. I spread both my hands."

Mammootty had worked in several movies written by Nair, including Utharam, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Adiyozhukkukal, Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, Aalkkoottathil Thaniye and others.

Not just in cinema, but MT Vasudevan Nair has been an enigmatic figure in Malayalam literature as well, and his contributions continue to remain an indispensable part.

Meanwhile, in other news, several actors from the South have also been awarded prestigious civilian awards, including Padma Bhushan to Ajith Kumar, Shobana and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

