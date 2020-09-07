  1. Home
Mammootty’s One: Dulquer Salmaan launches the teaser of the Santhosh Viswanath directorial; WATCH

On the 69th birthday of Mollywood star Mammootty, the makers of his upcoming film One launched the teaser of the film.
On the 69th birthday of Mollywood megastar Mammootty today, the team of his upcoming political thriller film One has launched the teaser of the film. The teaser was released by his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan on social media. Sharing the teaser, Dulquer captioned the video, “It gives me great pleasure to launch the teaser of Vappichi’s exciting new project on his birthday. #fanboyfirst #Sep7 #One #forevernumerouno”. As soon as the teaser was released online, it took over the internet.

Fans, who lauded the dialogue and BGM in the teaser, undoubtedly had a visual treat. In the teaser, we see in the beginning a ‘mass entry’ of Mammootty’s character Kadakkal Chandran in the film, who is shown as the Chief Minister of Kerala. It also features a punch dialogue by Mammootty, as he is shown walking out of the Kerala Assembly hall with his staff. Mammootty can be seen in the typical white and white attire of Kerala politicians.

The teaser ends with a message from the makers on his birthday, “Happy birthday Mammukka”. One also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Ranjith, Salim Kumar, Madhu, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Mamukkoya, Balachandra Menon, Jagadish, Aaryan Krishna Menon, Suresh Krishna, Sudev Nair, Mathew Thomas, Ishaani Krishna, Krishnakumar and more as part of the key cast. Directed by Santhosh Viswanath, One is one of the most expected movies of Mollywood.

