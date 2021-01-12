Mammootty’s The Priest: Teaser of the Jofin T Chacko directorial to be released on THIS date

Directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, The Priest also stars Manju Warrier in a key role.

Here’s some good news to the fans of Mammootty. The makers of his upcoming film The Priest have now revealed that the film’s teaser will be released on January 14 at 7 pm. This has come as an amazing news to those who have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the Megastar in the highly anticipated film. The megastar himself announced the news on his social media space, where he also shared an intense poster.

He wrote, “The Priest Official Teaser Releasing on January 14 at 7 PM.” Though the makers have unveiled some posters of the actor, this is the first teaser to be released from the film. Actress Manju Warrier who is playing a crucial role in the film reportedly completed her dubbing portions for the film recently and it is expected that the news about the release date will be out soon.

Directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, The Priest is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, and V N Babu, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations. Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film also marks the first collaboration of Manju Warrier and Mohanlal. Other than the lead actors, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, and Baby Monica will be seen playing some important roles. Fans have also been anticipating that the makers will announce the release date along with the teaser.

