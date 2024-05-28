Mammootty says ‘Don’t expect people to remember you…’ as he talks about acting till his final days

Mammootty, one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema, has created countless memorable moments, particularly in Malayalam films. In a recent interaction on Instagram with entertainer and entrepreneur Khalid Al Ameri, the megastar discussed how he would like to be remembered as an actor.

The Turbo actor responded candidly, saying, “How long would they remember me? One year, ten years, or fifteen years? Finished. Don’t expect people to remember you till the end of the world. That won’t happen to anybody.”

Megastar Mammootty reacts to being remembered for his acting roles

Mammootty further went on to say how only a very limited amount of people are remembered forever. He added how he is just one among thousands of actors and asked how could anyone remember him for more than a year or so.

Additionally, the actor was questioned about the number of actors who retire from the film industry at some point, and if he would ever consider doing the same. The Megastar confidently stated that he would continue acting in movies until the end, as he still finds joy in it.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty was last seen on the silver screen making a stellar impact with his action-packed movie Turbo. The film directed by Vysakh featured the Megastar in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors including Raj B Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Bindu Panicker, Shabareesh Varma, Dileesh Pothan, and many more in key roles.

The film written by Midhun Manuel Thomas featured the tale of a jeep driver from Idukki who inadvertently reaches Chennai where he is met with a whole new range of trouble. However, despite the movie being praised for its performances and action sequences, it was criticized for its shallow writing.

The actor is next set to star in the leading role for a stylish action thriller movie called Bazooka, written and directed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut. Moreover, there are also rumors that Mammukka might join hands with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for an upcoming flick.

