Mammootty says ‘there are no heroes or villains, only characters’ as he gears up for Bramayugam's release

Mammootty has been on a red-hot streak over the last few years, and by the looks of it, the trend seems to continue in 2024. The veteran actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bramayugam, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan.

With just hours remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film had organized a press meet, on February 13th, to answer any doubts that the audience may have regarding the film. Nonetheless, they ensured not to let out any information that would spoil the cinematic experience for the audience. Talking about his character having a negative shade in the film, Mammootty said that there are no heroes or villains in Bramayugam, rather, only characters.

Mammootty reveals his character is quite mysterious

Answering a question of whether Mammootty’s character, named Kodumon Potti, is a full-fledged villain, the Kannur Squad actor said that the story takes place in a time when the word ‘villain’ did not exist. He further added that while there was a presence of villains in Shakespearean plays, the idea of calling human beings villains was not something that existed back then. He also mentioned that there are no heroes or villains, only characters, who experience all kinds of emotions.

He further added that there is an immense mystery which surrounds his character, and said that he is refraining from talking about it as it would act as a spoiler. Mammootty said that the film does not have the concepts of dharma and adharma as well.

Earlier, during the trailer release of the film, the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam actor had requested fans to avoid having preconceived notions regarding the film, after watching the film’s teaser or trailer. He requested fans to go with a clear mind, and form their opinions after watching the film.

More about Bramayugam

Bramayugam marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan. The film also features an ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amanda Liz, Manikandan Achari and more in pivotal roles.

It is understood that Bramayugam is set in a pre-modern Kerala and follows the tale of an old feudal lord, Kodumon Potti, played by Mammootty, who is known to practice black magic. It is speculated that the film will follow the events which take place in the Zamindar’s house when someone goes into it by mistake.

YNot Studios has bankrolled the film in tandem with Night Shift Studios, and Christo Xavier has composed the original soundtrack for the film. Shehnad Jalal cranks the film’s camera while Shafique Mohammed Ali took care of its editing.

