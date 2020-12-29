Mammootty is spotted with a thick beard and long hair as he takes part in an event with Mohanlal; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Mammootty and Mohanlal were seen in black outfits, while the latter's son was also seen along with them.

Mollywood Superstar Mammootty has made heads turn with his new look as he attended a wedding with megastar Mohanlal. In the photos, both the stars were seen in a black shirt. While Mohanlal was seen in a neatly trimmed beard, Mohanlal was seen in thick beard and long hair, and left his fans wondering if this will be his look for any upcoming film of the actor. Social media is flooded with peopleâ€™s speculations after these photos surfaced online.

In the photos, Mohanlalâ€™s son Pranav was also seen in a black outfit. Before this, Mammootty made the headlines when his son-actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed that Mammootty had not stepped out of his home for 150 days. Apparently, he was trying to establish a personal record and he had touched 150 days by not stepping out of his home. Dulquer had revealed about it while having a discussion with students.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty was last seen in investigative drama Shylock. He will be next seen in The Priest. Mohanlal, on the other hand, has a bunch of films in his kitty including the historical drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Talking about the film, the makers stated that they are not in a hurry to release the film and that they will wait till the pandemic situation is fully contained before releasing it in theatres. With Jeethu Joseph, he has Drishyam 2, which was wrapped up recently.

