Mammootty starrer horror flick Bramayugam used as case study in UK Film School; see PHOTO

Bramayugam, the black and white horror drama, which features Mammootty in the lead role was undoubtedly one of the biggest films to come out in 2024. The film, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, was released in February last year, and garnered positive responses from cinephiles all over the world.

Now, almost a year after the film’s release, Bramayugam has made headlines once again after a video of the film being used as a curriculum at the University of Creative Arts in the United Kingdom went viral on social media. The video, shared on Instagram by a student of the University, revealed that the horror flick is used as a case study to teach sound design.

The video grabbed the attention of the film’s director Rahul Sadasivan and he shared it on his official Instagram handle as a story.

See Rahul Sadasivan’s Instagram Story:

Right from the time it was announced, Bramayugam was one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The prospect of seeing Mammootty in a negative role was something that fans and cinephiles keenly looked forward to. Needless to say, they were not disappointed.

Bramayugam is set in the 17th century and follows the tale of Paanan (Arjun Ashokan), a nomadic courtroom singer who stumbles upon an ancient mansion, belonging to Kodumon Potti (Mammootty), a black magician, who resides with his chef (Siddharth Bharathan). While Potti seems to be hospitable in the beginning, Paanan soon realizes that he is entrapped in the mansion and that Potti, is in fact a sinister deity called Chaathan from ancient folklore.

Bramayugam marks Rahul Sadasivan’s third directorial venture and his first collaboration with Mammootty. Apart from the primary characters, the film also features Manikandan Achari and Amalda Liz make cameo appearances as well. The film was bankrolled by YNOT Studios in collaboration with Night Shift Studios. Shehnad Jalaal and Shafique Muhammed Ali took care of the film’s camera work and editing respectively.

On the work front, Mammootty was recently seen in the comedy mystery Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film marked the ace director’s Malayalam debut and featured Gokul Suresh in the lead role as well. The film garnered mixed reviews at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller film Bazooka, helmed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Shine Tom Chacko, Shammi Thilakan, and more in crucial roles, and is expected to hit the silver screens on April 10th, this year.