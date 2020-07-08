Mammootty starrer Kasaba's producer hints towards a sequel of the 2016 action thriller

The producer of the film Joby George, shared a message on his Facebook account, stating that around this time four years back, the team of Kasaba was giving the last touches to the lead character essayed by Mammootty. The producer goes on to add that if all things fall into place, the film could have a sequel.

The southern drama Kasaba completed four glorious years since its release. The producer of the film, Kasaba, Joby George, shared a message on his Facebook account, stating that around this time four years back, the team of Kasaba was giving the last touches to the lead character essayed by Malayalam megastar Mammootty. The producer goes on to add that if all things fall into place, the film could have a sequel. This message by the south producer, Joby George has left the fans and followers of the south superstar very excited about the sequel.

On the work front, Mammootty will be seen in some interesting projects. The southern star will be seen in the upcoming film titled One. The film is a political drama, wherein the Unda actor will be essaying the role of a Chief Minister of a state, who will be battling the villains and wrongdoings in the state. The Malayalam star Mammootty played the role of a police officer in the southern film, Kasaba. The film was an action thriller, where Mammootty played the character named, Rajan Zachariah.

Check out the Facebook post by Joby George

The fans and followers of the Malayalam actor are very eager to hear an official update on the possible sequel to the 2016 film Kasaba. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the official announcement could get delayed as the south star reportedly has to complete the filming work of his earlier films, which were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

