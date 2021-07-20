Mammootty takes internet by storm as he flaunts his new stylish ponytail look in this latest PHOTO

Mammootty is one the biggest Superstars of Malayali cinema and has a strong fan base in many South Indian states, as well as the Gulf countries. He is fondly called as Mammukka by his fans and co-workers in the industry. The senior actor, who started his acting career as a junior artist, later established himself as one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever had. He is also an avid social media user and often shares photos, which take instagram by storm. Yesterday, yet again, Mammootty topped in the list of trends as his photo, where he can be seen flaunting his new look went viral on social media platforms.

Mammootty took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself, where he can be seen flaunting his new look, a ponytail hairstyle. The actor is known to try out new things and excite his fans and this brand new look is addition to the list. What is more exciting is sharing the photo on social media the actor wrote in caption, “Tiny pony #staytuned,” which means more is going to come its way soon. Posing in half face, Mammootty can be seen flaunting his new hairstyle as he donned a yellow shirt. This post is now going viral on social media, and the netizens are absolutely in love with it.

On the work front, Mammootty is extremely busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The star will soon resume the shooting of Bheeshma Parvam, once the restrictions are lifted. After wrapping up Bheeshma Parvam, he is planning to simultaneously shoot for Puzhu and CBI 5. Mammootty will resume Bilal, his highly anticipated project, which he will began shooting once things get better.