Mammootty tests positive for COVID-19; Superstar shares an update on his health

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has tested positive for COVID-19. The Mamangam actor took to Twitter and shared the same with his fans. "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday," Mammootty wrote on social media. He further shared that he is doing well and has nothing major besides a mild fever.

"Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care," read superstar Mammootty's tweet.

Take a look:

A lot of celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Trisha, Arun Vijay among others recently tested positive for COVID-19. Mammootty's health condition is stable and is currently under home quarantine in Kochi. In the meantime, the shooting of his upcoming film CBI 5, directed by K. Madhu has been stopped. CBI is the fifth installment in the hit franchise. The much-awaited sequel will see Mammootty back in the role of Sethurama Iyer, an officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation. Akhil George is taking care of the cinematography, while A Sreekar Prasad is the editor, and Jakes Bejoy is taking care of the music. CBI 5 is being bankrolled by Swargachitra Films.

