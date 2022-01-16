Mammootty tests positive for COVID-19; Superstar shares an update on his health
Malayalam superstar Mammootty has tested positive for COVID-19. The Mamangam actor took to Twitter and shared the same with his fans. "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday," Mammootty wrote on social media. He further shared that he is doing well and has nothing major besides a mild fever.
"Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care," read superstar Mammootty's tweet.
Take a look:
In the meantime, the shooting of his upcoming film CBI 5, directed by K. Madhu has been stopped. CBI is the fifth installment in the hit franchise. The much-awaited sequel will see Mammootty back in the role of Sethurama Iyer, an officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Akhil George is taking care of the cinematography, while A Sreekar Prasad is the editor, and Jakes Bejoy is taking care of the music.
CBI 5 is being bankrolled by Swargachitra Films.
