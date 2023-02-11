Mammootty to team up with ‘Malik’ director Mahesh Narayanan for his next: Reports

Mammootty, the veteran Malayalam actor is on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. The megastar is currently redefining himself as an actor with some highly experimental yet commercially viable projects. He is also actively joining hands with some of the finest young talents in the film, industry for his upcoming projects. Now, the latest reports suggest that Mammootty is finally set to team up with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned editor-filmmaker, for his next outing in Malayalam. Mammootty in Mahesh Narayanan's next?

As per the reports, Mahesh Narayanan recently met Mammootty and discussed the possibilities of a collaboration with the megastar. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the veteran actor is impressed with the storyline narrated by Mahesh, and has asked the director to work on the script. Earlier, it was reported that the editor-filmmaker is teaming up with legendary actor Kamal Haasan for his next. It was also speculated that the project, which is touted to be a political thriller, will have another superstar in a pivotal role. Now, the grapevine suggests that the director might've approached Mammootty for the same project. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed so far. Check out Mammootty and Mahesh Narayanan's pictures below:

Mammootty's upcoming projects The megastar is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of Kannur Squad, the upcoming suspense thriller which is helmed by the renowned cinematographer Ronu Varghese Raj. Mammootty's upcoming family drama Kaathal: The Core, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with popular actress Jyothika, is slated to hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023. The veteran actor is reportedly planning to start shooting for Bilal, the much-awaited sequel of his 2007-released film Big B, which is helmed by Amal Neerad, by mid-2023. Mammootty is reportedly set to return to Tamil cinema with Kaaka Muttai director M Manikandan's next outing. He is also making a comeback to the Telugu film industry by playing a pivotal role in Agent, the upcoming spy thriller that features Akhil Akkineni in the titular role.

ALSO READ: Bilal: Mammootty’s next with Amal Neerad to go for floors soon; A major UPDATE is on its way