Mammootty to Tovino Thomas; Mollywood film industry pays tribute to legendary actress KPAC Lalitha

Legendary Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha, who has starred in over 550 films, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, at her house in Kochi. The actress left for heavenly abode three days before her 74th birthday. The entire Malayalam film industry is in shock and has been paying heartfelt tribute to the late actress. Mammootty, who is also attending the last rites of Lalitha, tweeted, "I have lost someone I cherish so much, respectfully with memories that will never leave."

Other celebs like Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban, director Lal Jose and many others have offered condolences to National award-winning actress.

Kunchacko Boban penned a long note on Lalitha's first movie as an actress to her being a part of his first movie. "No words can describe what a loss this is for the industry and for me personally. From her first movie as an Actress she has been associated with UDAYA. She was there in my very first movie where I was introduced as an Actor. And we were together for many more movies where she was my lovely mother,grandmother and so on. She was there again when UDAYA came back into production after a hiatus,as I turned a Producer for the first time," read a part of his note for the late actress.

Take a look below:

Kalidas Jayaram wrote, "I'm loss of words here...absolutely shocked...she will be in our hearts through the amazing characters she has left with us. what an amazing artist."

Here's what other celebs have to say:

RIP, Legend!