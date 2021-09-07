Mammootty turns 70: Prithviraj Sukumaran cherishes good old memories; Tovino Thomas and others send wishes

Malayalam megastar Mammootty turns 70 today, on September 7 and fans are showering the Dhruvam actor with immense love and best wishes on social media. Actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya have also penned heartfelt birthday notes for Mammootty on Twitter.

Sharing a major throwback photo and cherishing 'biriyaani and black tea afternoons', Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka!"

Actor Nivin Paul shared CDP as he wished Mammukka on his 70th birthday. Tovino, on the other hand, shared an adorable photo of megastar holding his son in arms as he wished, 'Happy Birthday Mammukka!'

Jayasurya shared a 50-second video on Twitter wishing Mammootty a very happy birthday, He also called him an inspiration for him and the young generation.

Sound designer Resul Pookutty showered megastar with blessings and love. He tweeted, "Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings…"



On the work front, Mammootty has wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film, Bheeshma Parvam. He also has movies like Puzhu and CBI 5 and Bilal in the kitty.

Mammootty recently completed 50 years in the film industry and there is no stopping!

Here's wishing the OG king of Malayalam cinema a very Happy Birthday!