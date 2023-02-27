Mammootty turns nostalgic as he revisits his college for shooting; Shares a heart warming VIDEO

Veteran actor Mammootty is totally busy in unarguably one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry. The megastar is currently shooting for his ambitious project Kannur Squad, which is touted to be a mystery-crime thriller, at various locations in Ernakulam district. The project, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, recently made headlines with its promising first-look poster. Interestingly, Mammootty recently revisited the famous Maharaja's College of Kochi, where he completed his graduation, for the shooting of the film.

Even though Mammootty, who graduated from Maharaja's College under hir birth name Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil has revisited his college many times for various events, this is the first time he is shooting there. The megastar, who turned all nostalgic as he shot in his college for the first time in his 5-decades-long illustrious acting career, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video. In the video, Mammootty shared his deep excitement and shared glimpses of his moments on the campus and library of Maharaja's College.

He also especially went to the Magazine's section in Library, to find his first-ever printed picture, which was in the college magazine, and shared it with his fans and followers. Mammootty, who also made sure that he clicked selfies with the current batch of students, remarked that nothing has really changed when it comes to the student life and the spirit of college, ever after decades.