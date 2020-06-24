  1. Home
Mammootty turns photographer and the pictures he clicked will leave you amazed

Mammootty is clearly making most of the quarantine period and is brushing up his photography skills. Check it out.
16724 reads Mumbai
Malayalam superstar Mammootty has left his fans amazed with his photography skills. One of the biggest stars in the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty has explored a new talented and shared about the same with his fans on social media. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him clicking pictures with a professional camera. He also shared a couple of photos of birds clicked by him. These photos are sure to leave you stunned! One can see in the photo, Mammootty sitting in the garden area of his him as he uses his zoom lens to click photos. 

One can also notice the new quarantine look of the actor amid lockdown. Mammootty is not active much on social media and so, this post of him sharing something different about him has surprised his fans. Mammootty's photos are getting a lot of lovely comments and fans are asking for more such clicks by him. Sharing about his new talent on Instagram, Mammootty wrote, "Morning guests! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe." The actor is clearly making most of the quarantine period and is brushing up his hidden skills. 

Check out Mammootty's Instagram post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Morning guests ! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Shylock, which received good response from the audience and critics alike. 

Also Read: Makers of Mammootty's New York & Mohanlal’s Ram plan to rework on the scripts of their films? 

Mammootty has a couple of films in the kitty including ONE in which he will be essaying the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the CM of Kerala. The other upcoming project is 'The Priest'. The makers will resume shooting for the film soon. 

Credits :Instagram

