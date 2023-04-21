Mammootty updates new profile photo after Twitter removes verified blue tick

Today morning marks the deadline for celebrities to get their blue ticks verified on Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover. The blue tick was introduced back in the year 2009 as a means to protect the legitimacy of celebrities and eliminate impersonation by hack accounts for famous people. However, things started going downhill once Elon Musk recently mandated that all owners of blue ticks make a monthly fee of 650-700 rupees per month to retain their blue ticks. This has been the talking point for some time now and celebrities like Prakash Raj, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vir Das lost their blue ticks recently. Now we have one more high-profile star from down north, who has lost his blue tick. Superstar Mammootty is the latest addition to the list of stars, who have lost their blue tick on Twitter.

Mammootty loses his Twitter blue tick

Mammooty, who is one of the biggest stars in the country seems to have lost his blue tick on Twitter. There have not been any updates from the actor’s official team regarding the same but there have been some reports. Mammootty is in mourning, he lost his mother on Friday morning to age-related ailments. Earlier actor/comedian responded to his blue tick loss by saying, “ I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks...Bye, blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on Twitter. You deal with the things they call me. How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa….this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?” Senior actor Prakash Raj also lost his tick and came out responding, “Bye-bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey .my conversations. My sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking." Fans will be expecting an official response from actor Mammootty in the same vein just to get closure on the ongoing social media rumours.

Upcoming films

Mammootty will be next seen in the cop thriller “Kannur Squad”, which is being directed by a well-known cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj making his directorial debut. The film stars Resh Lamba, Shebin Benson, Shabareesh Sharma, and many others. The film is touted to be a grimy police procedural undertaken by a team of police officers. Mammootty’s next release will be “Kaadhal: The Core" directed by The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby, where he shares the screen with Jyothika for the first time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Mammootty and top South celebs lose their blue tick on Twitter?