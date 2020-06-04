Mammootty was the original choice to play the late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar?

The latest news reports on the Mamangam actor suggest that he was the original choice to play the role of the late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi in the Mani Ratnam film.

The south megastar Mammootty is one of the most respected and loved actor from the south film industry. The latest news reports on the Mamangam actor suggest that he was the original choice to play the role of the late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. The Peranbu actor Mammootty was originally approached to essay the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the Mani Ratnam directorial called Iruvar. The latest news reports suggest that Mammootty admits that not taking up the project wherein he was to play the late Tamil Nadu CM, was a mistake.

The role reportedly went to Prakash Raj and garnered a lot of appreciation for his stellar performance. The film went on to do good business at box office. The Mani Ratnam directorial was considered to be a classic film on its time. The Malayalam star Mammootty recently featured in films like Mamangam which was a period drama, Shylock, wherein the southern star essayed a brutal and ruthless landlord, and Yatra. The actor will be seen in upcoming films like The Priest and One.

The first look poster of the much-awaited drama The Priest was released by the makers and it managed to generate a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences. The actor is seen in a very different look and the fans are very curious to know more about Mammootty's role in the film. In the film titled One, Mammootty will be essaying the role of a politician. The first look of the upcoming film One has managed to invoke a lot of interest among the audience members.

