Mammootty wishes beloved ‘Chaalu’ Dulquer Salmaan on his 43rd birthday, delights fans with rare photos

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 43rd birthday on July 28, 2026, with fans and well-wishers showering him with heartfelt wishes from across the world. Joining the celebrations, his father and superstar Mammootty also shared a heartfelt birthday post, complete with an affectionate nickname in the caption.

Mammootty celebrates his son Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday

Taking to his social media handles, Mammukka penned, "Happy Birthday Chaalu," as he shared a picture with his son, Dulquer Salmaan . The father-son duo looked dashing in the snapshot, delighting fans. Mammootty's production house also shared a separate birthday wish for the actor.

Here are the posts:

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The film follows superstar TK Mahadevan, who is caught in a long-standing rivalry with his former mentor, filmmaker Ayya.

When Ayya attempts to revive his shelved project, Saantha, Mahadevan takes over and transforms it into Kaantha to align with his own creative vision. As their differences deepen, unexpected developments on the film's set add intrigue to the story, making the relationship between Mahadevan and Ayya increasingly complex.

Up next, Dulquer will be seen in the lead role in I'm Game . The film follows a fearless gambler who trusts luck more than life and finds himself caught in a series of wild and unexpected events that turn his world upside down. What follows is a thrilling ride packed with action, humor, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

Alongside Dulquer, the film stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Sandy Master, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, and several others in prominent roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on August 20, 2026, coinciding with the Onam festival.

The actor is also working on Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, an upcoming adventure drama co-starring Shruti Haasan and debutant Satvika Veeravalli. He will also appear alongside Pooja Hegde in the romantic film Sri Sri.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is currently working on Om, in which he stars alongside Dhanush. The veteran actor also has Mattancherry Mafia and an upcoming project with director Nitish Sahadev in his lineup.

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