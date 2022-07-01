Mammootty wraps up the shoot of Nissam Basheer's Rorschach, poses for a pic with the team

Mammootty has wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited upcoming Malayalam film Rorschach. The movie, which is touted to be an intense action thriller, wrapped up the entire shoot today. The actor posed for a team pic as they wrapped up the shoot of Rorschach. Reportedly, the final schedule took place in Dubai.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a pic with Mammootty and the team as they announced the pack-up. The actor is seen posing for the pic in a white shirt and looking handsome as always. The team will now proceed to post-production and are planning to release the film soon.

According to reports, the makers are keen to release the highly anticipated project on September 7, 2022, which also marks the 71st birthday of the leading man, Mammootty. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

A few days ago, Mammootty shared a video to show what went behind the first look of Rorschach. The poster showed the superstar sitting on a chair in all black with a blood-stained sack covering his face.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker in crucial roles. Sameer Abdul, who is known for his work in the films like Adventures of Omanakuttan, and Iblis has provided the script for the movie. Midhun Mukundan is the music director for the flick and Anantha Krishnan is the cinematographer.

Directed by Nissam Bassher, Rorschach will have some highly intense and violent action scenes. Rorschach is bankrolled by Mammootty himself, under his recently launched home banner Mammootty Kampany.