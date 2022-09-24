Mammootty wraps up Christopher: ‘It was great filming with B Unnikrishnan and his team’
Mammootty is playing the titular character Christopher, a cop, in B Unnikrishnan’s film
Mammootty is currently on a high with a highly exciting line-up of projects. The megastar of Malayalam cinema is constantly redefining himself with his unconventional film choices. The veteran actor was last seen in Puzhu, the social drama which had a direct OTT release on Sony LIV. The veteran actor earned rave reviews for his performance as a toxic parent in Ratheena’s film. Now, Mammootty is all set to play a police officer once again, in the upcoming film Christopher.
The megastar took to his official social media handles and revealed that he wrapped up his portions in the cop thriller, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan. “Completed my portions for #Christopher today. It was great filming with @unnikrishnanb and team,” wrote Mammootty, who is happy with his shooting experience. Director B Unnikrishnan, on the other hand, thanked Mammootty for his support, with a social media post. “Mammukka finished his stint in Christopher today. It was magical filming him. Thank you for everything, Mammukka,” reads the filmmaker’s post.
Check out Mammootty’s post here:
Coming to Christopher, the highly anticipated project marks the megastar’s second collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, after the 2010-released film Pramani. Mammootty is playing the titular character Christopher, a vigilante cop who is obsessed with justice, in the film. Reportedly, the much-awaited film revolves around a murder investigation, that has a past connection with senior officer Christopher’s life.
The B Unnikrishnan directorial features senior actress Sneha, Amala Paul, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, as the female leads. Vinay Rai, the popular Tamil actor is playing the lead antagonist. Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Abraham, and others essay the supporting roles in Mammootty’s film. Justin Varghese is composing the songs and original score. Manoj handles the editing. Christopher, which is bankrolled by RD Illuminations, is slated to hit the theatres in December, this year.
