Mammootty’s action entertainer with director Nithish Sahadev to have a 9-year-old female lead?

Mammootty is currently basking in the success of his recent release Kalamkaval, which hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. Now, it seems that the actor’s next movie will feature a 9-year-old actress as a co-lead.

Mammootty’s next movie to have a 9-year-old actress as female lead?

Mammootty is set to join hands with director Nithish Sahadev of Falimy fame. According to online reports, the veteran star will appear alongside a 9-year-old actress, who will serve as the female lead of the movie, with the story revolving around her.

Apparently, the upcoming film is an action entertainer with dark humour, and it will not feature any other actresses in lead roles. However, as of now, this remains unconfirmed, as an official announcement has not been made by the makers. Interestingly, the film will be bankrolled by Mammootty himself under his banner, Mammootty Kampany, and is expected to go on floors from May 2026.

Mammootty’s recent film

Mammukka was recently seen in the lead role in Kalamkaval. Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the story is set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, where a group of police officers arrive to investigate a conflict between two communities.

The investigation team, led by Officer Jayakrishnan, soon realised that the riot had taken place due to a misunderstanding related to a girl who had eloped with someone. As they dig deeper, the officers are drawn into a chain of events revealing that many women have gone missing in a similar pattern, all leading to one person.

How they track down this serial offender, and what happened to the missing women, form the central plot of the movie. With Vinayakan as the main protagonist, Mammootty takes on the role of the villain.

Apart from them, the film features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, and many others in pivotal roles. Written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar, the film's music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The movie is currently running successfully in theatres, earning praise from critics.

Mammootty’s upcoming films

Mammukka is presently filming his spy action drama Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The multistarrer features Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and several others in key roles.

Additionally, before starting work on the Nithish Sahadev directorial, the actor is set to collaborate with veteran arthouse filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for a new film.

