Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam to release on March 3; Dulquer Salmaan shares poster & says 'make way for king'

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to have his first release of the year with Bheeshma Parvam. The movie is all set to release in theatres on March 3. The Superstar's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a new poster of Mammootty looking rugged and intense. Sharing it on his Instagram handle, he wrote 'make way for the king'.

Mammootty looks intense with a rugged beard, long hair and a fiery look with eyes in the new poster. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "Waiting !!!

@mammootty @amalneerad_official @anwarrasheedentertainment. #makewayfortheking #gonnabemonumental."

Check out the new poster here:

As per the latest reports, the overseas rights of the gangster thriller have been bagged by Truth Global Films for around Rs. 7 Crore. Thus, Bheeshma Parvam has earned the second position in the overseas rights market, after Mohanlal's Marakkar.

Bheeshma Parvam is directed by Amal Neerad, and features Anasuya Bhardwaj, Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadia, Veena Nandakumar, Dileesh Pothan, and others in pivotal roles. The technical crew includes Anend C Chandran as the Director of Photography, Vivek Harshan as the editor, Sushin Shyam as the music composer.

Meanwhile, apart from this, the actor also has some other projects including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Puzhu lined up for release.

