Mammootty's big-budget action entertainer titled Bazooka; First look poster OUT

Mammootty, who has been basking in the critical and commercial success of his last few films has now announced his next titled, “Bazooka”. The film which has been in pre-production for a long time, had its first-look title poster released today. The film is being directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, son of veteran Malayalam screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. The film's title poster features Mammooty in the centre of the frame being targeted by a group of shooters. The blue hues and colour scape of the poster promise an action entertainer.

Mammootty shares the first look of Bazooka

The team has not let out any details regarding the film’s plot. The film is special as it will mark the first union between Mammootty and director Gautham Vasudevan Menon, who will be sharing the screen together. Bazooka is promised to be a slick, high-octane action film along the lines of the john wick films. The neon lights and colour grading of the poster have stirred up anticipation and hype among fans. The screenplay is also being written by the director while the cinematography is being handled by “Rorschach” fame DP Nimish Ravi, who is joining hands with Mammootty for the second time. The film also will have music and score by Midhun Mukundan of “Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana fame.

Upcoming films

Bazooka is being bankrolled jointly by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama and is set to go on floors soon. Meanwhile, Mammooty will be seen next in Roby Varghese Raj’s Kannur Squad. He is all set for the release of two of his most anticipated releases in “Kaathal: The Core”, directed by Jeo Baby and his Telugu action film Agent, where he plays the antagonist against Akhil Akkineni. He will also be seen in the Netflix anthology film “Kadugannawa Oru Yatra”

