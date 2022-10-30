Mammootty’s Bilal: Director Amal Neerad locks the screenplay; Project to start rolling soon?

Mammootty is currently on a signing spree and has a massive line-up of exciting projects in his kitty. The megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently rediscovering himself as an actor, with some very bold character and film choices. Meanwhile, he is also set to reprise his famous character Bilal John Kurissinkal from the much-loved film Big B, in the upcoming second installment. The sequel, which is named Bilal , was announced way back in 2017 but got delayed multiple times due to various reasons.

As per the latest reports, Bilal is finally back on track. The recent updates suggest that Amal Neerad has finally locked the script for the Mammootty starrer, which is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the Malayalam film industry. Reportedly, multiple writers came on board at various points for Bilal, including Unni R, the writer of its prequel Big B. However, director Amal Neerad was unsatisfied with most versions of the script, which caused the long delay.

The cinematographer-turned-filmmaker is said to be very particular about the script and had decided to not go ahead with Bilal until he gets the finest version. Now, Amal Neerad is reportedly impressed with the scriptwriter Unni R developed for the Mammootty starrer, and has locked it for the project. If the rumours are to be believed, Bilal will finally start rolling in May 2023 and will be shot at various foreign locations including Poland. A massive update on the Mammootty starrer is expected to be out very soon.

Mammootty and Amal Neerad's collaborations

Amal Neerad started his career as a cinematographer with the Mammootty starrer Black, in 2004. He later made his directorial debut with Big B, the neo-noir action thriller which featured the megastar, in 2009. The filmmaker later emerged as one of the most sought-after talents of Malayalam cinema, with films like Anwar, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and Varathan. His latest outing Bheeshma Parvam, which marked his second collaboration with Mammootty, had emerged as a massive critical and commercial success.

