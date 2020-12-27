Mammootty's EPIC tweet for Rajinikanth goes viral; Take a look

Mammootty's tweet for superstar Rajinikanth is winning hearts and fans are celebrating their friendship once again.

Superstar Rajinikanth, as we all know is hospitalized at a hospital in Hyderabad following severe blood pressure fluctuations. The hospital released a couple of official statement about the actor's health. Rajinikanth is stable and after a few reports more, the hospital might discharge him. Meanwhile, Rajini fans across the country are sending get well soon wishes on social media. Even celebrities from the film industry are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who has shared screenspace with Rajinikanth in Mani Rathnam’s Thalapathi, also wished him a speedy recovery. He tweeted, "Get well soon Soorya..Anpudan Deva." The movie of the two biggest superstars showcases the friendship between Soorya and Deva and so, Mammootty's Tweet has won everyone's heart. Fans are once again celebrating their friendship in the movie.

Get well soon Soorya

Anpudan Deva pic.twitter.com/r54tXG7dR9 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 26, 2020

Khushbu Sundar also took to Twitter and shared an update about Rajinikanth's health after speaking to his daughter Aishwarya. She wrote, "#SuperStarRajinikanth is doing well. Spoke to his daughter Aishwarya in Hyderabad. Hoping he will be discharged soon. @rajinikanth Sir prayers for your speedy recovery."

Music composer DSP is among many who wished for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery. He tweeted, "Praying for the Speedy Recovery and the Best health of SUPERSTAR.. THALAIVA."

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Kamal Haasan have also tweeted after knowing about Rajinikanth's health. Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil, "Wishes for friend Rajinikanth to recover soon" (loose translation).

Check out tweets below:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×