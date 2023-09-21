Mammootty's Kannur Squad to release on THIS date; Gets U/A certificate

Mammootty is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming film Kannur Squad next week. The highly anticipated film will be released in theatres on September 28. The megastar also announced that the film has been passed by CBFC with a U/A certificate. He also shared a new poster from the film.

Mammootty's upcoming film Kannur Squad release date and CBFC certification

September 28 is a double treat for fans of father and son duo, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan. While Mammootty’s Kannur Squad releases on September 28, Dulquer’s gangster drama, King of Kotha is also scheduled to drop on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on the same date.

About Kannur Squad

Mammootty, who has been wowing audiences with his performances, will portray another intense character in Kannur Squad. Kannur Squad follows the lives of a group of police officers on the lookout for a criminal gang. The police team travels across the country in their quest for the criminals.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including the likes of Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Sabha, and Sunny Wayne. Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, the film has been produced by Mammootty’s own production banner, Mammootty Kampany. The cinematography of Kannur Squad has been handled by Rahil, whereas the music has been composed by hitmaker Sushin Shyam.

Upcoming projects

The Malayalam megastar has a number of upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Kottayam Kunjachan 2, a sequel to the 1991 comedy film, in which he reprises his role as the titular character. The actor also has Yatra 2, the sequel of his blockbuster film based on Andhra Pradesh's late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. It is a Telugu-language film directed by Mahi V Raghav, and Kannur Squad, which will be a political thriller produced by Mammootty himself.

He also announced a new film Bazooka. The film is being directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, son of veteran Malayalam screenwriter Kaloor Dennis.

