Mammootty's Kannur Squad wraps up production; Marking his return to cop avatar

Mammootty has finally wrapped up Kannur Squad, which has been in production for some time now. The police procedural has been shot across different parts of the country across locations like Pune, Mumbai, Mangalore, and parts of Uttar Pradesh as well as parts of Kerala. The film was bankrolled by Mammootty’s home production company, Mammootty Company. There have not been many details out as of now regarding the storyline of the film but there were speculations that the film will be a sprawling investigation thriller. The film also marks the directorial debut of renowned cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, making his directorial debut. The duo has earlier worked together for the film The “Great Father”, where Roby was wielding the camera.

Kannur Squad wraps shooting

The film will see Mammootty play a cop, an ASI running a sprawling investigation. The screenplay is being written by Muhammed Shafi and actor Rony David Raj, who is also the brother of the director and a prominent presence in Malayalam cinema. Kannur Squad will be having an ensemble cast consisting of Shabareesh Varma, Azeez Nedumangad, Rony David, Deepak Parambol, and Sajin Cherukayil among others in the lead. The cinematography is being handled by Muhammed Rahil and the score is being composed by Sushin Shyam. The film will also be distributed by Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films.

Upcoming Projects

Mammootty has been on cloud nine recently with a bunch of critically acclaimed films to his credit like Rorschach, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The film will be Mammootty’s next release after 'Kaathal: The Core', which will see him sharing the screen with actress Jyothika for the first time. It is directed by “The Great Indian Kitchen” fame Jeo Baby. Kannur Squad will be getting a release date pretty soon and the team will be hopefully coming out with the promotion materials soon.

