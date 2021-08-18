Mammootty's latest dashing monochrome photo proves he can give his son Dulquer Salmaan a run for his money

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is winning hearts yet again with his swag and style in the latest photo on Instagram. Undoubtedly, his larger than life figure is unparalleled. Even at 70, he proves age is just a number. Sharing a monochrome photo of his father Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Sovereign."

Dulquer Salmaan, as we all know is always humbled by the comparisons and this makes him even more perfect and this time, we couldn't help but believe that Mammootty can give his son a run for his money. Be it a mirror selfie at the gym or grabbing attention for his stylish looks at the movie promotions, Mammootty's spectacular photos are always managed to take social media by storm. The legend’s energy and enthusiasm is unbeatable.

On the work front, the Malayalam superstar will be seen next in the film titled Puzhu. The National Award-winning actor is joining hands with newcomer Ratheena Sharshad for the film. Puzhu is being co-produced by his son Dulquer Salmaan's banner Wayfarer Films and CYN-CYL Celluloid.

Mammootty has an interesting line-up of films including Bheeshma Parvam, CBI 5 and Bilal.