Mammootty's latest post workout selfies prove he is fit as fiddle and can even compete with Dulquer Salmaan

The 68-year-old actor, Mammootty looks totally fit and his latest mirror selfies prove he can give any actor a run for their money.
On Sunday, Malayalam superstar Mammootty left his fans surprised as he shared a few post-workout selfies on his Instagram account. The 68-year-old actor looks totally fit and his latest mirror selfies prove he can give any actor a run for their money. He can be a tough competition even to his son Dulquer Salmaan, quite literally! Sharing the photos, Mammootty wrote, “Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work !  No other Work  So Work Out !." The photos have taken social media by storm and fans are heaping lovely praise on the actor. He’s fit, agile and can perform stunts just like his young days. Don't you think? Remember him performing some spectacular stunts in the film Mamangam?

Amid lockdown, Mammootty has also explored a new talent and recently had shared about the same with his fans on social media. The Malayalam superstar shared a few photos of him enjoying photography with a professional camera. Sharing about his new love and passion for photography, Mammootty wrote, "Morning guests! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe."

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Shylock. The film released in January this year and it received good response from the audience and critics alike. 

Meanwhile, Mammootty has a couple of films in the kitty including ONE in which he will be essaying the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the CM of Kerala. The other upcoming film is 'The Priest'. The shooting of the film got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the makers are now looking forward to resume soon. 

