Mammootty's mother and Dulquer Salmaan's grandmother Fathima Ismail passes away at 93

Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passed away on Friday due to age-related ailment. The actor's mom was 93 years old and breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi. The cremation will take place today at 4:00 PM at Chempu Juma Masjid. She is survived by her five children.

Ahead of the auspicious day of Eid, the demise of Mammootty's mother and Dulquer Salmaan's grandmother left their family in grief and loss. Following the demise, many celebrities from the Malayalam industry took to their social media handle to pay their tribute. MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and broke the news to the world. He wrote, "Spoke to ⁦@mammukka⁩ this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."

Mammootty was born to parents Ismail and Fathima on 7 September 1951 in Chandiroor. He lived with his parents in the village of Chempu near Vaikom in Kottayam and belonged to a middle-class Muslim family. His father, Ismail, had a wholesale garment and rice business and was involved in rice cultivation. His mother, Fatima, was a housewife. Mammootty is the eldest son and has five siblings. He has two younger brothers, Ibrahimkutty and Zakariah, and three younger sisters, Ameena, Sauda, and Shafina

Upcoming films

Mammootty is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Kaathal: The Core with Jyothika, directed by Jeo Baby. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 11, this year. He is also a part of the Telugu film Agent, which has Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 28. He will also be seen in the Netflix anthology film “Kadugannawa Oru Yatra".

The megastar recently announced a new upcoming film titled Bazooka. The film is being directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, son of veteran Malayalam screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. Gautham Vasudev Menon is also playing a crucial role in the film. Mammootty has finally wrapped up Kannur Squad, which has been in production for some time now. The film also marks the directorial debut of renowned cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj. The film will see Mammootty play a cop, an ASI running a sprawling investigation.