Mammootty's much-anticipated film CBI 5 The Brain to release in theaters on May 1

The highly anticipated official release date of CBI 5 The Brain, the fifth film in the CBI franchise of Mammootty starrer is finally out. The film will release worldwide in theaters on May 1, 2022. The megastar will be seen as the iconic character, CBI officer Sethurama Iyer in the investigation thriller, helmed by K Madhu. Mammootty took to his social media handles to announce the big news along with a new poster from the film. The movie buffs are super excited for the fifth franchise after entertaining with four chapters. Take a look at official release date news here:

CBI 5 The Brain is the fifth film in the CBI franchise which began in the year 1988. The first film in the franchise was Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. It was followed by Jagratha and Sethurama Iyer CBI. The third installment was released in 2004, while the fourth one titled Nerariyan CBI released in theatres in 2005. Mammootty is playing the character after a long gap of 17 years and has managed to impress the audiences with the iconic style and body language of Sethurama Iyer, which was shown in the recently released teaser that went viral.

Saikumar, Mukesh, Dileesh Pothan, Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Anoop Menon, and Ramesh Pisharody, and others. Jakes Bejoy, on the other hand, has reinvented the iconic CBI theme music in the best way possible. Produced by Swargachitra, CBI – The Brain comes after Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, which was released recently, and his upcoming OTT Premiere debut in Puzhu. Mammootty has recently completed 5 decades in the Indian film industry.

Also Read: 35 years, 5 films, one character, one age and one actor-- Mammootty