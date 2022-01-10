Mammootty's PIC with college batchmates goes viral; Fans say 'this man never ages'

Malayalam megastar Mammootty has yet again proved that he has nothing called ageing in his dictionary. Yes, we say this because a reunion photo of the actor with his college classmates at Maharajas College, Ernakulam is going viral on social media. The pic shows Mammootty posing with his batchmates, looking all young and fit.

Fans are sharing the photo on social media platforms as they just can't get over how young the actor looks at the age of 70. Well, the actor is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and his photos on Instagram prove what a stylish man he is as well.

Mammotty graduated as a part of the 1972 batch of Maharajas College, before he enrolled at Government Law College, Ernakulam, for an LLB degree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Puzhu. The upcoming Mollywood flick will be directed by Ratheena. Puzhu, which is touted to be a social thriller, marks Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The actor also has some other projects including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Hridyam lined up for release. The film will be released in theatres on 21 January next year.

Mammootty also has a Telugu film titled Agent, which stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film was scheduled for December 24th release but got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.