Mammootty's political drama One could get delayed as director Santosh Vishwanath not keen on resuming shoot

The latest news reports about the southern drama titled One suggest that the director, Santosh Vishwanath not keen on resuming shoot of the Mammootty starrer. The film is helmed by Santosh Vishwanath. The director of the political drama recently revealed that he still has to shoot for a sequence which will require large number of people. The scene reportedly requires, the film's lead actor Mammootty along with a large crowd to be present as it was a outdoor shoot. The latest news reports suggest that the south superstar Mammootty had completed the shoot of his other film, called The Priest, and had some portions of the Santosh Vishwanath directorial to be wrapped up.

Now, the latest news update about the Mammootty starrer One suggest that the director does not want to resume the film's shoot as the team might have to compromise on too many things. If reports are to be believed then, the south director Santosh Vishwanath may not get back to shoot the Mammootty starrer any time soon. Some south state government have now allowed filmmakers to resume the shooting process.

Some southern filmmakers have resumed their filming work, while some others are still waiting to see if the Coronavirus situation in the country improves. All the filmmakers are concerned about the safety of their respective cast and crew and do not want to rush back into resuming shoots.

