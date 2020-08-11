Mammootty's political drama One will release on a digital streaming platform?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the upcoming political drama could get a release on a digital streaming platform. The southern drama called One, will reportedly see Mammootty as the Chief Minister of Kerala.

The latest news update about the southern megastar Mammootty's film titled One states that the film could have a release on an OTT platform. The makers of the Mammootty starrer have not yet made an official announcement about the film getting a release on OTT. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the upcoming political drama could get a release on a digital streaming platform. The southern drama called One, will reportedly see Mammootty as the Chief Minister of Kerala. The first look poster of the Mammootty starrer was released by the makers some time back and it has managed to get a thundering response from the fans.

The latest news reports suggest that the makers of One will be making an official announcement about the film's release on an OTT platform. This film was slated for a release in theatres in May. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the country went into a lockdown and the cinemas were shutdown. Now, the the media reports state that the makers of One with Mammootty in the lead are having discussions with an OTT platform for the film's release.

The fans and followers of the south superstar are eagerly looking forward to see the political drama. South film, Sufiyum Sujatayum was released on a digital streaming platform. This film had actors Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the Mammootty starrer to see if releases on an OTT platform or in theatres.

