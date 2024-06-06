Mammootty’s production house to bankroll Suresh Gopi’s next; Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban rumored as part of cast

Suresh Gopi is undeniably one of the biggest actors in the Malayalam film industry. The actor turned politician recently scripted history by winning the Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur, and becoming the first ever NDA Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Kerala.

Following his win, in an interview he gave to a news channel, the actor turned politician revealed that he will next be seen in a film which has been bankrolled by megastar Mammootty’s production house Mammootty Kampany. Although he did not delve into details, Suresh Gopi mentioned that the film’s production is likely to go on floors in August.

Suresh Gopi, Mammootty Kampany film to be helmed by Mahesh Narayanan?

Needless to say, fans and cinephiles were over the moon to know that Suresh Gopi is set to join hands with Mammootty Kampany. The production house has undoubtedly grown to become one of the premiere ones in the industry, making a wide range of films including Kannur Squad, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bramayugam, and quite recently even Turbo.

As soon as the news broke out, fans immediately started speculating that the film will be helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for films like Malik and Take Off. Further, it is also rumored that Suresh Gopi’s role is an extended cameo in the film, which has Mammootty in the lead role. If the speculations are to be believed, the film also features Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in a crucial role. However, official confirmation regarding this is eagerly awaited.

Suresh Gopi on the workfront

Advertisement

Suresh Gopi was last seen in the crime thriller film Garudan, helmed by Arun Varma. The film, which was written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, also featured Biju Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Abhirami, Sadiq and many more in crucial roles. The film, which was released in November last year, was a blockbuster success as well.

Up next, the actor will be seen in the legal drama JSK (Janaki vs State of Kerala), which is helmed by Pravin Narayanan. It is understood that the actor plays the role of a lawyer in the film, which also features Anupama Parameswaran in a prominent role. Apart from that, Suresh Gopi also has a myriad of films in the pipeline, including Ottakomban, Oru Perumkaliyattam, and SG251 as well.

ALSO READ: Mammootty says ‘Don’t expect people to remember you…’ as he talks about acting till his final days