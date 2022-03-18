Mammootty's Puzhu skips theatrical release, to premiere on OTT platform; Deets inside

Megastar Mammootty will be seen next in the Malayalam film titled Puzhu. The actor took to social media and announced that the film will skip its theatrical release and will stream soon on the OTT platform, Sony LIV. The release date of Puzhu will be announced in the coming days. Directed by Ratheena PT, Parvathy Thiruvothy is the female lead.

Yesterday, Mammootty's son Duluqer Salmaan's movie Salute was also released on the same OTT platform. Coming to Puzhu, the film wrapped up shoot a long ago and was set to release but due to the pandemic, it kept on postponing. Now, the OTT platform has bagged rights and will announce the release date in the coming weeks.

Puzhu is an intense family thriller, which will see Mammootty in a grey shade. The film promises to be a gripping thriller around a father and son.

Puzhu marks Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The highly anticipated project will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films. Nedumudi Venu, Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon and Vasudev Sanjeesh play pivotal roles in the film.

The film has assembled some of the most talented technicians in the industry including cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries), music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu).

Also Read: Salute Movie Review: A cold, detached character study in the guise of a crime procedural