Mammootty's Rorschach: Official release date to be announced soon; New poster of suspense flick OUT

Mammootty is busy in his career with a massive line-up of films. The megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the upcoming psychological thriller Rorschach. The movie, which is helmed by young filmmaker Nisam Basheer, was originally slated to hit the theatres by the last week of September. But, it has been confirmed that the release of Mammootty’s film is postponed. The sources close to Rorschach suggest that the makers decided to push the release due to the delay in its post-production works.

However, Mammootty has now confirmed that the release date of Nisam Basheer’s film will be officially revealed very soon. The megastar dropped the exciting update on Monday, along with a new poster of the film on his social media pages. “#Rorschach release date announcing soon,” Mammootty captioned his post. The new poster of the psychological thriller features the veteran actor’s character Luke Antony in the backdrop of a mysterious forest. Meanwhile, some unconfirmed reports suggest that Rorschach might hit the theatres on October 13 or 14, this year.