Mammootty's Rorschach to Ravi Teja's Dhamaka: 11 South movies hitting the silver screens this October

After the overwhelming response the recent releases like Ponniyin Selvan and GodFather have received, movie buffs are eager to witness some more promising cinematic gems in October. This month will see some exciting releases like Ravi Teja's action entertainer Dhamaka, Mammootty's suspense drama Rorschach and Vishwak Sen's romantic entertainer Ori Devuda to name a few. Today, check out the details about these upcoming releases. Ravi Teja's Dhamaka

The Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja will be seen in another action-packed role in filmmaker Trinadh Rao Nakkina's directorial Dhamaka. Billed to be an out-and-out entertainer, the venture is slated to release in the cinema halls on 14 October this year.

Mammootty's Rorschach Superstar Mammootty will be seen as Luke Antony, a mysterious man, who is keen on revenge. The previews suggest that he will be playing a dual role in the project, one of which is likely to be that of a serial killer. Made under the direction of young filmmaker Nisam Basheer, Rorschach will be hitting the big screens today, on 7 October.

Vishwak Sen's Ori Devuda Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar will be seen sharing screen space in the romantic drama Ori Devuda. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the project is a remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. With Venkatesh Daggubati in a crucial role, the movie will be out in the theatres on 12 October this year.

Sivakarthikeyan's Prince Sivakarthikeyan will grace the silver screen with director KV Anudeep's bilingual film Prince. The protagonist's debut Tollywood movie will be out in the theatre on 21 October this year. Touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer, the venture is being jointly bankrolled by Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suresh Babu under their banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. The movie is set against the backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom.

Karthi's Sardar Karthi will portray a highly skilled spy in his next Sardar. Conceptualized and directed by P. S. Mithran, the venture will be available to the audience in theatres on 21 October this year. The protagonist will don vivid looks in the edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi thanks Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their appreciation and inspiration Aishwarya Lekshmi's Ammu Aishwarya Lekshmi will play a powerful role in the forthcoming drama Ammu. The film follows the phenomenal transformation of a woman from a domestic violence victim to giving the fitting payback to her abusive husband. Naveen Chandra and Simha will also play the lead roles in the movie releasing on 19 October this year.

Dhananjay's Head Bush Dhananjay's Kollywood drama Head Bush will share the story of Bengaluru's first underworld don. One of the most-awaited movies in Sandalwood will be released on 21 October this year.

Coffee with Kaadhal Sundar C's directorial Coffee With Kadhal is slated to release today on 7 October this year. The multi-starer drama will see Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Malvika Sharma, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivadarshini, Samyuktha Shanmugam, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles, apart from the rest.

Pisasu 2 Andrea Jeremiah will essay the role of a ghost in the upcoming horror drama, Pisasu 2. Directed by Myskin, the project will see Makkal Selvan and Vijay Sethupathi in extended cameos. Pisasu 2 will hit the silver screens on 31 October this year.

Rakshit Shetty's Richard Antony Rakshit Shetty will be making a comeback as a director with his next Richard Anthony- Lord of The Sea. The movie is said to be based on his iconic character Richie from the 2014 movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The drama will release on 17 October this year. Rishabh Shetty's Bell Bottom 2 Rishabh Shetty will headline the sequel to Jayatheertha’s 2019 crime comedy Bell Bottom, Bell Bottom 2. To be released on 17 October this year, the film will revolve around a gold treasure hunt back in the 1980s.