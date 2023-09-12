Mammootty’s sister Ameena dies at the age of 70

Mammootty’s sister Ameena, aged 70, has passed away. Her final rites will take place tomorrow, September 13. Allegedly, Ameena had been under treatment for a long time now. Earlier this year, in April, to be exact, Mammootty’s mother, Fatima Ismail, passed away at the age of 93.

Ameena was married to late P M Saleem. She is survived by her children, Jibin Salim, Julie, and Jubie. Ameena is the youngest sibling of Mammootty. Ibrahim Kutty, Zakariah Panaparambil, Sauda, and Shafina are Ameena’s other siblings.

Ameena is also addressed as Naseema. Mammootty, Ameena, and their siblings are reported to have grown up in Chempu, near Vaikom. 2023 has certainly been a difficult year for Mammootty and his entire family, as in April of this very year, the actor’s mother passed away. His mother, Fatima Ismail, was undergoing treatment due to health-related issues and breathed her last at a private hospital.

Colleagues and fans of the Puzhu actor have taken to their social media handles to mourn the loss of Ameena. This year has been a rather difficult year for Mammootty on the personal front, but in sharp contrast, he has been soaring in his professional career. The actor won another Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. But he did not engage in any celebrations after his award win, and it is reported that Mammootty made that decision due to the passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

