Mammootty's stylish avatar from Pooja ceremony of Puzhu goes viral; Shoot begins today on Malayalam New Year

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema, will be seen next in the film titled Puzhu. Today, on the occasion of Malayalam New year, Chingami, the film went on the floors with a formal pooja ceremony. Mammootty switched on the camera and began the shoot. Stylish new avatar of the megastar with his team are currently taking the internet on fire.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared pictures from the pooja ceremony. However, it is Mammootty's new avatar, which has caught everyone's eyes. The actor has created a fashion statement with his new dashing look as he can be seen wearing a printed shirt with a beige pants belt, rugged beard and long hairstyle. His stylish look has currently become the talk of the town and why not, he looks handsome as always. Take a look at the photos here:

The National Award-winning actor is joining hands with newcomer Ratheena Sharshad, for the upcoming project Puzhu. The film is said to be a socio thriller and is produced by his son Dulquer Salmaan's banner Wayfarer Films and CYN-CYL Celluloid. Talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is the leading lady of the film. Director Ratheena has assembled some of the most talented technicians in the industry including cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries), music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu).

Mammootty has another pipeline of projects including Bheeshma Parvam, CBI 5 and Bilal, for which he is yet to resume the shoot.