Mamta Mohandas and Soubin Shahir's Live teaser shows the haunting reality of fake news

The much-awaited Malayalam social thriller Live, directed by V K Prakash and written by S Sureshbabu is creating a buzz after the grand teaser release. The teaser was released today, and has been receiving an overwhelming response from movie connoisseurs and fans alike. The teaser promises a thought-provoking and engaging experience.

Going by the teaser, the film promises to revolve around the prevalent issue of fake news in the media and how it affects people's lives. The 'Live' team is excited to present the film to audiences, and with the teaser receiving a tremendous response, the excitement for the film is only growing. Previously, the first-look poster of the film was received very well by social media.

About Live

Malayalam film Live is presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa, produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar and marks their maiden venture in Malayalam. The film is distributed by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The film boasts of a talented cast, including Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Varrier, Krishna Prabha, and Reshmi Soman. The crew also includes renowned names in the industry, such as cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, editor Sunil S Pillai, music director Alphons Joseph, and art director Dundhu Renjeev Radha.

Chief associate director Ashish K, sound designer Ajitha A George, make-up artist Rajesh Nenmara, costume designer Adithya Nanu, production controller Jith Pirappancode, and colourist Liju Prabhakar have also contributed their skills to the making of 'Live'. The designs are handled by Ma Mi Jo, and the marketing and communication are by Sangeetha Janachandran of Stories Socia

