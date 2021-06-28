Man Crush Monday: 3 photos of Rana Daggubati in his coolest avatar that'll drive away your blues

Rana Daggubati is a perfect mixture of handsomeness as he dons a ripped body, cool attires, and rugged beard. Take a look at his pictures.

Rana Daggubati, the handsome hunk of Tollywood, became a Pan- Indian favourite with his portrayal of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali (2015 and 2017) movie series. The actor gives out the best form of himself to prepare for the characters he is playing on the big screen. One such physical transformation, which left everyone in awe was Rana’s six-pack body for the Baahubali film.

Along with his great physique, Rana also has a great sense of fashion and his outfits are the proof. Rana also enjoys a huge fan base, especially among women, and why wouldn't he, he is the perfect example of dark, tall, and handsome. For today's Man Crush Monday, we are stuck with such pictures of Rana, which deserve all your attention.

These pictures of Rana Daggubati in a stylish avatar are a perfect Monday crush, all the ladies need. Rana's ripped body, cool attires, and rugged beard is such an amazing mixture of handsomeness. Be it a lean body or six-packs, pajamas, or suits, Rana definitely knows how to grab attention. Don't you guys agree? Take a look at these pictures:

Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming yet-to-be-titled flick. It is widely anticipated that this film will be the official Telugu remake of the Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Saagar K Chandra.

Credits :Rana Daggubati Instagram

