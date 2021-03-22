Man Crush Monday: 5 times when Prithviraj Sukumaran had his fans swooning over his photos from the gym

Let's take a look at some of Prithviraj Sukumaran's photos from the gym that will drive away your Monday blues.

Mollywood’s hunk Prithviraj Sukumaran has won several hearts with his laudable acting skills and there is no doubt about the same. However, he has a whole lot of fans and followers on his Instagram space and we cannot stop gushing over the photos that he posts online. From photoshoots to casual selfies, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram is filled with drool worthy pictures. What makes him our Man Crush for today is his photos from the gym which he shares from time to time.

Immediately after returning from the sets of Aadujeevitham in Jordan, Prithviraj hit the gym and shared a selfie. When it comes to looking effortlessly stylish, nobody does it better than Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor has managed to give us style cues even with his simple mirror selfies and there are so many take away from his social media posts. Apart from his brilliant acting skills, Prithviraj has a unique charm that has the capacity to give us numerous cues.

Be it his rugged beard or his long hair, Prithviraj has given stylespiration to several. He also has a separate fanbase for the way he corrects his handlebar mustache in films and in his photos and one can bet on anything that no one is a match for the same. So let’s not wait anymore time have a look at some pictures of Prithvi from the gym and drool away.

